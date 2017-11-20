Woman issues warning about dogs who attacked her, killed dog in SW Lubbock

The judge said Trump cannot set new conditions on spending approved by Congress.
The provision would repeal a requirement that everyone in the U.S. have health insurance or pay a fine but has emerged as a major sticking point for Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, whose vote the White House needs.
A news website is reporting that Michigan Rep. John Conyers settled a complaint in 2015 from a woman who alleged she was fired from his Washington staff because she rejected his sexual advances.
President Donald Trump is announcing his intent to declare North Korea a state sponsor of terror.
Lubbock police are investigating an accident that sent a bicyclist to the hospital on Monday night.
