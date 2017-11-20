Bicyclist injured in collision at 34th & University

Lubbock police are investigating an accident that sent a bicyclist to the hospital on Monday night.

The accident happened just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of 34th and University.

Witnesses say a woman driving a car along University and hit a man on a bicycle as he tried to cross the intersection.

Lubbock police say the man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

