Another windy cold front on the way

Here we go again with another windy cold front and cooler temperatures.

The latest front will move through the area by mid-day Wednesday and leave behind winds from the north at 15-25 mph with some gusts near 35 mph. Those northerly winds will also mean cooler temps for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

The highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday with a high near 60 degrees on Wednesday.

There will be some clouds but no rain with the latest cold front.

As for Thanksgiving weekend, it will remain sunny, dry and mild. Highs will range from the 70s on Thursday to the 60s by Saturday and Sunday.

