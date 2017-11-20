Kliffnotes: Heading into final regular season game

After a 27-3 loss to TCU, the Red Raiders 4th defeat in a row at home, Kliff Kingsbury met with the media Monday as the Red Raiders prepare for their final regular season game. Texas Tech visits Texas 7 pm Friday. The Longhorns are 10 point favorites so what will the team focus on.

"We're just focusing on how we can get better as an offense overall. I think we've got to have a better scheme down there. I thought we moved the ball well at times. We have to have a better scheme down there and give our players things they can execute. And we've obviously been lacking that, and that falls on me. I think that's the overall approach this week, how we can get better down there as a unit."

With a win, the Red Raiders probably save Kliff Kingsbury Job. They did win in Austin in 2015. This team would also get bowl eligible.

"No question. That's all our focus is on, you put all behind yourself and worry about those guys, and make sure they play one more game."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.