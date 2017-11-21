Search continues for man who dropped suspicious package during bank robbery

On Monday, November 20th, at 3:02 p.m., Lubbock Police Officers were called to Happy State Bank, located at 4402 19th street, in response to reports of a suspicious package.

The police report says the suspect went into the bank, handed the teller a note demanding cash and then showed "a bomb." The teller gave the man the cash and the man ran out of the building, leaving "the bomb" behind.

When they arrived, officers found the suspicious package. At the time of officer’s arrival, the employees and customers of the bank had already evacuated the building.

Officers then evacuated the neighboring businesses.

The Lubbock Police Department bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate the suspicious package.

Following the bomb squad’s assessment of the package, they were able to remove it from the scene and safely transport it to the LPD Bomb Range, in order to investigate the device in a more thorough manner.

Through investigation, officers were able to determine the suspect entered the bank with the package, in order to commit a robbery.

Through the threat of the package, the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was last seen headed westbound on a bicycle.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20’s, or early 30’s. He has a beard and was last seen wearing a ski hat and sunglasses.

If anyone believes they see the suspect, they are asked to call 911 immediately.

The agencies involved in Tuesday's investigation in addition to the Lubbock Police Department Bomb Squad include the Lubbock Police Department Field Services Bureau, the LPD Special Operations Division, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

