Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day 2017

If you're looking to go out for Thanksgiving dinner or want something other than the traditional holiday food, we've got a list of restaurants in Lubbock that will be open on Thanksgiving. If you have other restaurant openings, please email KCBD.

Applebee's at 4025 South Loop 289 will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Carino’s at 6821 Slide, opens at Noon. Enjoy turkey and all your favorite Thanksgiving sides! Also serving regular menu. Make your reservation today.

Cracker Barrel at 5018 Milwaukee Avenue will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Denny's at 607 Avenue Q and 4718 Slide Road will be open 24 hours but with limited menu items.

4ORE Golf at 6909 Marsha Sharp Freeway opens at 3 p.m. Eat, drink, and golf!

Furr's at 2817 S Loop 289 and 6001 Slide Road locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

IHOP South Loop and 1627 location will be open 24 hours. All menu items, as well as holiday menu items, will be available.

Lubbock Breakfast House - all three locations will be open from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Overton Hotel & Conference Center at 2322 Mac Davis Lane. Thanksgiving Brunch from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm. Reserve a table in the Sunset Ballroom for Lubbock’s largest Thanksgiving Celebration! Reservations are only $38 for adults and further discounts for Seniors and Children! To reserve a seat and for more information, call: (806) 776-7010.

Nick’s at 9806 Quaker opens 5:00 pm. Drink specials include $2.75 wells, domestic bottles and domestic drafts until 7:00 pm.

Rustlers Country Cafe inside MCM Elegante at 801 Ave. Q. From 11:00 am – 2:00 pm enjoy all the Thanksgiving favorites served buffet-style. $13.95 for adults, $7.95 for children ages 4-10.

Salvation Army at 111 16th Street. Three serving times: 11:00am – Noon, Noon – 1:00pm, and 1:00 – 2:00pm. Volunteers needed. Please call 806.765.9434.

Stella’s at 4646 50th Street. Thanksgiving Brunch from 9:30 am – 3:00 pm. A complete, traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the trimmings. Reservations are recommended: 806-785-9299.

Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza and Grill at 3135 34th opens at 5:00 pm. B.Y.O.B. Dine-in and carry out only.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.