Lubbock Police investigating death in east Lubbock, identify vic - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock Police investigating death in east Lubbock, identify victim

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Police on the scene and crowd gathers around house (Source: KCBD) Police on the scene and crowd gathers around house (Source: KCBD)
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Police continue to investigate a death in east Lubbock. 

Multiple police officers arrived at the scene in the 2600 block of Fir Avenue around 8:15 a.m.

Officials with the police department say a person came home from work and found a female deceased inside the house. The family says it is natural causes, but due to the nature of the call and the inconsistencies at the scene, LPD homicide detectives are investigating. 

The woman has been identified as 62-year-old Deborah Nathan of Lubbock.

An investigation into Nathan's death is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump speaks up for Moore, warns against his 'liberal' rival

    Trump speaks up for Moore, warns against his 'liberal' rival

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 3:12 AM EST2017-11-22 08:12:08 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 9:02 AM EST2017-11-22 14:02:58 GMT

    Trump, who won election despite facing more than a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct himself, is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.

    Trump, who won election despite facing more than a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct himself, is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.

  • US Navy plane with 11 aboard crashes into Pacific; 8 rescued

    US Navy plane with 11 aboard crashes into Pacific; 8 rescued

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 3:01 AM EST2017-11-22 08:01:45 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 9:02 AM EST2017-11-22 14:02:36 GMT

    The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.

    The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.

  • FCC chairman sets out to scrap open internet access rules

    FCC chairman sets out to scrap open internet access rules

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 12:11 PM EST2017-11-21 17:11:32 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 9:02 AM EST2017-11-22 14:02:24 GMT

    Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.

    Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.

    •   
Powered by Frankly