Lubbock Police investigating death in east Lubbock, identify victim

Police on the scene and crowd gathers around house (Source: KCBD)

Lubbock Police continue to investigate a death in east Lubbock.

Multiple police officers arrived at the scene in the 2600 block of Fir Avenue around 8:15 a.m.

Officials with the police department say a person came home from work and found a female deceased inside the house. The family says it is natural causes, but due to the nature of the call and the inconsistencies at the scene, LPD homicide detectives are investigating.

The woman has been identified as 62-year-old Deborah Nathan of Lubbock.

An investigation into Nathan's death is ongoing.

