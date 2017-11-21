Funeral set Saturday for Seagraves man killed in oilfield accide - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Funeral set Saturday for Seagraves man killed in oilfield accident

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
50-year-old Roy Rangel, right (Source: Legacy.com) 50-year-old Roy Rangel, right (Source: Legacy.com)
SEAGRAVES, TX (KCBD) -

The funeral for 50-year-old Roy Rangel of Seagraves will be hosted at 1 p.m. in the Seagraves High School Auditorium. 

Rangel was killed in an oilfield incident on Friday north of Andrews after a valve fell on him near a well site. 

A Rosary will be hosted on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church in Seagraves.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

