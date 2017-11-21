Funeral set Saturday for Seagraves man killed in oilfield accident

The funeral for 50-year-old Roy Rangel of Seagraves will be hosted at 1 p.m. in the Seagraves High School Auditorium.

Rangel was killed in an oilfield incident on Friday north of Andrews after a valve fell on him near a well site.

A Rosary will be hosted on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church in Seagraves.

