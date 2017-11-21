Accused TTU police officer shooter pleads not guilty - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Accused TTU police officer shooter pleads not guilty

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Hollis 'Reid' Daniels (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Hollis 'Reid' Daniels (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
(Source: Lubbock County Court Records) (Source: Lubbock County Court Records)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

According to court documents, 19-year-old Hollis "Reid" Daniels III has pleaded not guilty to fatally shooting a Texas Tech University Police officer.

Daniels has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer after Officer Floyd East Jr. was shot and killed in the campus police department on Oct. 9.

The documents show Daniels waived his arraignment and entered a not guilty plea. 

On Wednesday, November 1, 2017, Daniels was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury, charged with capital murder of a peace officer.

Because of the media coverage on this case, the 137th District Court issued a news media gag order on November 2, 2017, meaning people directly involved in the case are to refrain from further communication with the media.

Conviction on a capital murder charge carries a penalty of execution or life in prison without the opportunity for parole. Prosecutors didn't immediately say whether they will seek the death penalty for Daniels, who remains jailed in Lubbock.

Daniels is also facing federal weapons charges. A federal court in Lubbock issued that indictment on Wednesday, Oct. 11, stating that Daniels "did knowingly possess, conceal, store and dispose of a stolen firearm, a Springfield Model XD45 .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol."

Daniels remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center, held on $5 million bond.

