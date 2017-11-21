Thanksgiving temperatures to increase, cooler weekend ahead

Winds will decrease this evening, along with the temperatures. With clear skies and light wind tomorrow morning it will be chilly with lows in the 20s from the northwest south plains to Lubbock.

It will be cooler during the day on Wednesday with a high of 61 degrees, under sunny skies.

Thanksgiving will be sunny and warmer with south winds and a high in the low 70s, while Black Friday will be near 80 degrees with sunny skies.

Cooler temperatures will return for the weekend.

