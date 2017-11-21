Victim hopes to bring sexual assault awareness to Lubbock

It's dominating the national conversation right now, women everywhere are speaking out and taking a stand against sexual assault.

A Lubbock woman, who is a victim of sexual assault, wants to give a voice to others in her situation.

"There's a really scary statistic, three out of every five women have been affected by sex trafficking, sexual abuse, or sexual discrimination of some sort, sexual harassment," Lacie Stegall said. "I'm one of those five women that was standing in that circle."

In October, the hashtag, #metoo, was a national trend on a Twitter after startling news surfaced about some of Hollywood's biggest names and accusations of sexual harassment and assault.

This hashtag was a way for others to share their experiences and shed light to an issue that is happening everywhere.

"We need to help those women and children, young women, who have been affected by this in our city," Stegall said.

Helping those in the community who have been affected starts with bringing awareness to the issue, letting them know they are not the only ones and they have a safe place to go.

"So many of the women don't leave," Stegall said. "They don't know how to leave because there's nowhere to go."

Marie said she encourages victims to speak up and believes that is the only way people can heal.

The Fight The Good Fight organization and Walk by Faith radio will be hosting an event on Dec. 2 called "It's Me Day" where sexual assault victims will be sharing their personal experiences and all proceeds will go towards "One Voice Home."

One Voice Home is a shelter for women who have been affected by sexual harassment, sexual discrimination and sex trafficking.

The event is free to the public and open to men and women of all ages.

