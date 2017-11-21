CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man asks bar patrons for drugs, claims to be CIA agent

A Lubbock man claiming to be an undercover CIA agent and was also with the Department of Defense is behind bars, charged with impersonating a public servant, false ID as a peace officer and public intoxication.

Officers were called to the Texas Cafe & Bar (The Spoon) just after midnight on Nov. 19. When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Seth Colt Jackson in a conversation with the owner of the bar.

Information from Lubbock Police say Jackson was walking around the bar, asking bar patrons to buy narcotics for him. One of the employees told police Jackson said he was undercover and was with the CIA and DOD. He told the officers he was a special agent for both agencies.

According to one of the employees, the suspect wrote a note stating, "I am not the police, we don’t need warrants. Just FYI."

During the investigation, officers had reason to believe the suspect was intoxicated.

Jackson was arrested and is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined $4,200 bond.

