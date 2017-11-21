New jet conducts test flight at Lubbock airport

Unveiled in late 2017 and expected to begin commercial flights in 2018 the Embraer E2 made an appearance at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport doing crosswind flight tests.

The Embraer company has been on a mission within the last few years to release a line of E-jets that would be ready to take commercial flight within the coming year. The new line of jets from the Brazilian company is supposed to fly with a more narrow body.

Wind gust at the airport ranged from 27 to 38 mph today, but the plane was still able to take flight.

