Highway closed while multiple departments respond to grass fire near Olton

A grass fire near the Sandhills, six miles south of Olton has incited the response of multiple fire departments around that area.

The Olton Enterprise reported at around 4:30 today multiple departments were responding to the fires. Highway 168 South has been closed due to the fires.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.