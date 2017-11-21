Texas Tech vs. Texas: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

The (5-6) Red Raiders are preparing for their last regular season game of the year.

As they take on the (6-5) Texas Longhorns, who have won three out of their last four games and are 10-point favorites over the Red Raiders.

So here are my 3 keys to victory for the Red Raiders to go into Austin and beat the Longhorns on Black Friday.

Get the Ground Game Established: Coming into this game, Texas make’s their money on the defensive side of the ball. Where the Longhorns come in ranked second in the Big 12 for total defense, third in scoring defense, and fifth in passing defense. So, it is important that the Red Raiders have a solid ground game, so that it will keep he defense honest and open the rest of the play book for coach Kingsbury.

“They're playing a lot of young players, and you can tell they're understanding this game better,” Kliff Kingsbury said. “They've been great athletes but playing great together. They bring a lot of pressures. And they play hard, tackle the football well. You can just see that all the young players throughout the year have gotten better and better.”

Bring out the Trick Plays: When you reflect on the last time Texas Tech played Texas in Austin, you probably think of Jakeem Grant’s "Little People, Big World” play. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see something like that again, and that’s because there is a lot on the line in this game for the Red Raiders. So, I would look for the Red Raiders to bring out every trick they have against the Longhorns on Friday.

Score when in Red Zone: This one was on the list last week, and here it is again. The Red Raiders must score when they are in the red zone. Last week against TCU, Texas Tech went one of four in the red zone. (The only score was the field goal) So with that, it drops their season average down to 64-percent. Which is the worst in the Big 12 Conference, so the team must finish drives if they want to win against Texas.

“You know, we did the same thing, I guess we were in the red zone five times and scored three points. We felt like he had good drives, just couldn't finish in the red zone. That's something we've got to get better at.”

Final Thoughts: Without a doubt, this is a must win game for Texas Tech. For multiple reasons: To go to a bowl game, trying to send the seniors out right, and for some coach’s job security.

So, if Texas Tech can do these 3 keys’, I’d look for the Red Raiders to upset the Longhorns and go to a bowl game for the first time since 2015.

