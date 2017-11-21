Doubleheader at the USA tomorrow

The Lady Raiders will begin the second half of its six-game home stand on Wednesday afternoon, when they host UMass Lowell at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Lady Raiders come into that contest (3-1) on the season while the River Hawks are (1-3), tip off for that game is slated for 3 p.m.
After that the (4-0) Red Raiders will take on (3-2) Wofford, at the United Supermarkets Arena tip off for that game is at 5:30 p.m.
Fans can purchase one single ticket, and can attend both games.
