Doubleheader at the USA tomorrow

The Lady Raiders will begin the second half of its six-game home stand on Wednesday afternoon, when they host UMass Lowell at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Lady Raiders come into that contest (3-1) on the season while the River Hawks are (1-3), tip off for that game is slated for 3 p.m.

After that the (4-0) Red Raiders will take on (3-2) Wofford, at the United Supermarkets Arena tip off for that game is at 5:30 p.m.

Fans can purchase one single ticket, and can attend both games.

