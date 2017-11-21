Bomb scares across the South Plains were non-functioning devices

Just before 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon tech emergency officials sent out alert warning of a bomb scare on campus.

Tech police responded to a suspicious packing in the parking lot east of Talkington Hall.

The device was attached to a vehicle.

Tech police along with the bomb squad unit of the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock County Sheriffs Office responded and removed it from campus.

Shortly after, Lubbock Police Officers were called to Happy State Bank off 19th and Quaker in response to a suspicious package.

The bomb squad was called to the scene and was able to safely remove the device.

“At this time what we can confirm is that both of the suspicious packages devices that were found at Texas Tech Campus and Happy State Bank at 19th and Quaker those devices were non-functioning devices,” said Kasie Whitley, Lubbock Police.

Lubbock Police say protocol for the bomb squad varies depending on the situation.

Yesterdays situation included a member of the bomb squad wearing a suit to protect himself, going inside to remove to the device, and then taking it to the bomb range where they determined it was non-functioning.

Through the investigation police determined the suspect entered the bank with the package in order to commit a robbery.

He took money and traveled west on a bicycle leaving the bank.

The suspect is a white male in his late 20s early 30s and has a beard.

“What we can tell you right now that the Lubbock police department is investigating with the Texas Tech police department about whether these two incidents were related,” said Whitley.

Police say the public did exactly what they should’ve in this situation and if there is ever suspicion on a package or bomb call 911 immediately.

The new LBK Alert was not sent out in this situation because they didn’t feel it was necessary.

Police say the situation was contained.

An example of a situation it would be necessary is the Texas Tech Police shooting where the shooter was on the loose.

