Mike Leach doesn't rule out return to Texas Tech

This Friday the Texas Tech Red Raiders visit Texas to close out the regular season. A win by Tech makes them bowl eligible and could save Kliff Kingsbury’s job.

However, there are already replacement names circulating to take over at Texas Tech, including one that may surprise you, Mike Leach.

I FaceTimed with Washington State Head Coach Mike Leach and asked him if he would even consider coming back to Texas Tech to coach the Red Raiders if they called him to right the wrongs of the past. He was quick to point out his good friend is running the program.

“That’s impossible to speculate on. Kliff is one of my favorite people and I’m here at Washington State," Leach said. "We’re doing some great things here.”

Leach didn’t rule out the possibility if it played out that way.

“You never know what happens in this business. You don’t know what the future holds. You don’t know what’s going to happen with anybody really," Leach said. "I know first and foremost I wish Washington State the very best as always I wish the very best to Texas Tech minus about 3 or 4 people that hopefully they booted out of there.”

Leach says Texas Tech Athletics Director is doing a great job at his former school.

“I’ve always admired the job he did. He’s had a fantastic career. One of the best and brightest," he said. "He’s a salt of the earth guy. He has a vision.”

Mike Leach and his 14th ranked 9-2 Washington State Cougars battle #18 Washington Saturday in the Apple Cup.

Here is the full interview with former Coach Mike Leach:

