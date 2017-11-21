Your Thanksgiving Forecast

There will be less wind and plenty of sunshine but still a cool day for the South Plains. After a morning in which temps will be in the low to mid 20s the afternoon will experience highs around the 60 degree mark, just slightly below normal.

Wind speeds and direction will change on Wednesday, returning to the southwest at speeds of 5-15 mph.

As for the Thanksgiving weekend, Thursday through Sunday,it will be sunny, dry and windy at times. The nighttime lows will remain chilly, but daytime highs will be in the 70s on Thursday and Friday, then back to the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

Winter storm systems are not expected for your holiday weekend.

