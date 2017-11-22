Tahoka boil water notice lifted as of Thursday morning

Residents of Tahoka can now use their water without boiling it. That boil water notice was lifted Thursday morning around 9 a.m.

This water main break in the 2000 block of Lockwood forced the city to shut off water in the area Wednesday morning.

Crews were able to get it fixed and the state's TCEQ lab were able to get results of the water test back despite the holiday.

The all clear has been given to use the water for your Thanksgiving cooking.

