Water main break in Tahoka, boil water notice in effect

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
TAHOKA, TX (KCBD) -

A large water main break has prompted the City of Tahoka to shut off water to make repairs.

The City posted the message about the break on their Facebook page around 6:30 Wednesday morning. 

A boil water notice is in effect until further notice.

  • Trump speaks up for Moore, warns against his 'liberal' rival

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 9:02 AM EST2017-11-22 14:02:58 GMT

    Trump, who won election despite facing more than a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct himself, is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.

  • US Navy plane with 11 aboard crashes into Pacific; 8 rescued

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 9:02 AM EST2017-11-22 14:02:36 GMT

    The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.

  • FCC chairman sets out to scrap open internet access rules

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 9:02 AM EST2017-11-22 14:02:24 GMT

    Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.

