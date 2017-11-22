Crash on Quaker & N Loop 289 sends 1 to the hospital

An accident Wednesday morning has sent one male to the hospital.

Lubbock police say a pickup truck and a car crashed on North Loop 289 and Quaker around 6:20 A.M..

There were 2 people involved in the accident, and one was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

It appears that one of the vehicles struck the center median, but at this time it is unknown what caused the accident.

The crash has now been cleaned up, but an investigation in underway.

