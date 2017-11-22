Pay it Forward at the pump

The holiday season is in full swing, and that means lots of holiday travel!

This week KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union paid it forward to people at the pump. We surprised people at the United Supermarkets gas station on 50th Street and Avenue Q by filling up their tanks. This is just one way we can help ease the burden of the expenses of the holidays, and make the season a little brighter.

If you'd like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, you can fill out the form at kcbd.com/pif.

