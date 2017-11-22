Roosevelt High School seniors perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Four Roosevelt High School seniors are in New York City preparing to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Jasmina Perez, Jessica Sherrill (Clarinet), Davina Meyer (Flag) and Azelin Meyer (Trumpet) are all seniors at Roosevelt High School.

All four had to audition for the parade and say other people from their school applied, but didn't get accepted.

The girls will join hundreds of other high-schoolers from around the nation performing on Thanksgiving day.

The ladies say they spend a majority of their trip practicing for the parade, but when they're done, they get to go site seeing with the group, which includes a Broadway show, a visit to Times Square, and to multiple New York based restaurants.

They say they're happy and excited to represent their school.

