Mild weather on Thanksgiving, record temps possible Friday

High pressure will dominate our weather pattern for the next couple of days, bringing temperatures well above average and near record levels leading in to the weekend.

No precipitation expected for the South Plains for the next seven days.

Thanksgiving Day will start with temperatures in the upper 30s and light wind speeds out of the southwest. As the day progresses temperatures will increase into the lower and middle 70s under mostly sunny sky. Turkey can be served indoors or outdoors without worry of any adverse weather impacts.

Friday starts slightly warmer with low temperatures in the mid to lower 40s. Westerly downsloping wind will help increase high temperatures and challenge the Lubbock record of 82 degrees. Outdoor burning is discouraged due to near critical fire weather danger throughout the afternoon, with wind speeds increasing to be sustained around 20mph under mostly sunny sky.

Saturday will start with temperatures in the lower 40s. A cold front will keep afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s throughout the region.

Sunday morning begins slightly cooler with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s but the stubborn high pressure ridge will help high temperatures rebound to the lower to middle 70s to wrap up your weekend with light wind speeds under mostly sunny sky.

Monday will be another day of cautionary fire weather conditions with temperatures starting in the mid 40s and reaching middle 70s through the afternoon with breezy southwesterly wind and mostly sunny sky.

Another cold front arrives Tuesday to drop high temperatures back into the lower 60s and upper 50s for Wednesday.

Overall, a beautiful holiday weekend throughout Texas for travelers, so get outside and enjoy the weather!

