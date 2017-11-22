Salvation Army prepared to feed more than 800 people on Thanksgiving

The Salvation Army Lubbock spent Wednesday preparing the Thanksgiving meal it will serve tomorrow. The organization expects to feed nearly 800 people at a tent set up at their downtown headquarters on 16th Street.

The first 250 people will be fed at 11 a.m., followed by meals at noon and 1 p.m.

Captain Nathanael Doria says donations of turkeys and pies from United Supermarkets and the tent from Alliance Credit Union are helping them provide this grand feast to the community.

In addition to the people fed at the Salvation Army building, Doria says they will feed 250 more though the Meals On Wheels program.

