Lady Raiders scorch River Hawks in 93-65 win

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

Sophomore Brittany Brewer tallied a career-high 25 points and the Lady Raiders recorded their highest point total of the season in a 93-65 victory over UMass Lowell Wednesday afternoon at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Brewer, who has been in double figures in all four games this season, registered 25 points in just 19 minutes, connecting on 11-of-14 from the floor and adding six rebounds on the day. She's the first Lady Raider to score 25 points in a game since junior Recee' Caldwell scored 29 at Arkansas last season.

The Lady Raiders (3-1) led UMass Lowell (1-4) by 11 after the first quarter before taking a 48-26 lead into halftime. Tech extended its lead to 32 heading into the fourth quarter where they cruised to the victory.

Brewer, along with seniors Jada Terry and Brielle Blaire, patrolled a dominant effort inside as Tech outscored UML, 58-30, in the paint while outrebounding the River Hawks, 55-39. Terry collected 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting with seven boards, while Blaire tallied a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Senior Dayo Olabode had an impressive all-around performance with 10 points and 10 boards for her first double-double of the season. The forward has scored in double figures in all four contests in 2017.

Caldwell also had a solid outing of seven points and 10 assists. The San Antonio native entered as the Big 12's leading passer and earned her second double-digit assist performance of the season against the River Hawks.

UMass Lowell was led by senior Kayla Gibbs's 13 points and 13 rebounds. Freshman guard Saoirse Power-Cassidy added 11 points off the bench for the River Hawks.

Tech got off to a strong start, leading by as many as 11 in the opening period thanks to a 9-3 advantage on the offensive boards. Caldwell was in the flow early with five points and four assists to jumpstart her squad.

A 15-2 run midway through the second extended the Lady Raider lead to 21 at 43-22. During the run, Tech limited UML to 1-of-10 shooting and held the River Hawks scoreless for over four minutes. The Lady Raiders closed the first half doubling the River Hawks in points in the paint, 28-14.

Ranked No. 2 nationally in fewest fouls per game, Tech again put their defensive prowess on display, opening the game with 11:31 minutes of play before committing its first foul. The Lady Raiders, who have gone two straight games without fouling in the first quarter, finished with 15 in the contest while limiting the River Hawks to 35.7 percent shooting for the day.

POST-GAME NOTES

Tech's 93 points scored is its most since a 113-51 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 21, 2015.

Brewer's 25 points is a team-high for the season. It marked the first time she has led the Lady Raiders in scoring this season.

Wednesday marked the first overall meeting between the two schools and the first for Tech against a team from the American East Conference.

For the second time this season, Tech's starting unit consisted of Brielle Blaire, Recee' Caldwell, Jada Terry, Dayo Olabode, Grayson Bright.

Tech continued its trend of being a low-fouling team on Wednesday. The Lady Raiders went 11:31 into the game before committing their first foul, registering its second straight game without fouling in the entire first quarter.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech will host former Big 12 and Southwest Conference rival No. 19 Texas A&M this Sunday, Nov. 26, at the United Supermarkets Arena with tip off slated for 2 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest.

Sunday will be the second contest between the two schools since A&M joined the Southeastern Conference and marks the first time the Aggies have traveled to Lubbock since they were a member of the Big 12.

Last season, Tech battled then-No. 24 A&M to overtime in College Station before falling 98-90. The Lady Raiders lead the all-time series 54-20, including a 27-3 advantage in Lubbock.

Fans can purchase a ticket to the game for only $4. Tickets must be purchased at the ticket office at the United Supermarkets Arena, which will open at noon on Sunday.