Coutee named semifinalist for Earl Campbell Award

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

Texas Tech junior wide receiver Keke Coutee was named Wednesday a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which is presented to the nation's top offensive player with ties to the state of Texas.

Coutee, who is already a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award as well, is one of 10 candidates remaining for the Earl Campbell Award as he joins J.T. Barrett (Ohio State), Jalen Hurts (Alabama), Ronald Jones II (USC), Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma), Denzel Mims (Baylor, Trey Quinn (SMU), Jarrett Stidham (Auburn), James Washington (Oklahoma State) and Jeffery Wilson (North Texas).

This is the second-consecutive season a Red Raider has been named a semifinalist for the award as Patrick Mahomes II was among the five final finalists in 2016.

The Lufkin, Texas native has been among the top wide receivers in the country this season as he enters the Texas game with 1,074 receiving yards this year, which ranks seventh nationally and fourth among power-five wideouts. Coutee also ranks 10th in the country in receiving yards per game (97.6), 11th in receptions per game (6.6) and 15th in receiving touchdowns (9).

Coutee heads into Friday night's tilt at Texas needing 69 yards through the air to match Jakeem Grant for 10th all-time in Tech single-season history. He could potentially wrap the regular season in as high as sixth place as 103 yards, just above his per game average, separate Coutee from both Carlos Francis (2003) and Jarrett Hicks (2004) on the list.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which was created in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in the FBS who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity, specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year FBS Texas college.

Kickoff against Texas is slated for 7 p.m. Friday night from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. The game will air nationally on FOX as well as the Texas Tech Sports Network.