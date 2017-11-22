Coutee named semifinalist for Earl Campbell Award

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.
Texas Tech senior Hurly Long came up just two shots short of another individual title on Wednesday, taking second place at the Sun Bowl Andeavor All-America Golf Classic.
Texas Tech baseball head coach Tim Tadlock announced the 2018 schedule on Wednesday, which features 28 games at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
Texas Tech junior wide receiver Keke Coutee was named Wednesday a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which is presented to the nation's top offensive player with ties to the state of Texas.
Sophomore Brittany Brewer tallied a career-high 25 points and the Lady Raiders recorded their highest point total of the season in a 93-65 victory over UMass Lowell Wednesday afternoon at the United Supermarkets Arena.
