Hurly Long takes runner-up honors in El Paso

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

Texas Tech senior Hurly Long came up just two shots short of another individual title on Wednesday, taking second place at the Sun Bowl Andeavor All-America Golf Classic.

Long’s three-day run of 65-66-66 (-16) at the El Paso Country Club earned him runner-up honors as one of just five participants to finish double-digit strokes under par.

Long now has seven sub-70 rounds since the start of the fall season (four tournaments), four of those being 66 or better.

Long and Texas’ Doug Ghim were tied at 17-under through 51 holes, and six-under in the final round, when Long bogeyed the par-4 16th. Ghim went on to card a birdie on No. 17 to hold Long off at the end.

The other Red Raider in attendance, Fredrik Nilehn, shot a final-round 70 to finish tied for 17th at -1 for the tournament.

The No. 13 Red Raiders will begin their spring slate Feb. 1-3 at the Amer Ari Invitational in Kona, Hawaii, where they will look to defend their championship won at the 2017 version of the event.