Operation Turkey preparing to hand out Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving Day preparations are underway across the South Plains, including local charity Operation Turkey.

Last year they prepared and gave out 2,000 meals, but this year they're hoping to hand out even more.

Operation Turkey Lubbock gathered up as many volunteers as they could for the Turkey Tailgate on Wednesday evening.

It was all hands on deck for the shredding of 104 turkeys.

"We provide, prepare and deliver meals for the homeless and less fortunate on Thanksgiving Day," said Nick Simmons, Lubbock Lead for Operation Turkey.

Volunteers showed up to help shred turkeys which will go into a meal that includes other Thanksgiving staples.

“Last year we did 2,000 and we have enough to do 2,000 again this year. Operation Turkey is across 13 cities in six different states. Last year we fed 40,000 total and we’re trying to do 50,000 this year," Simmons said.

"This year were going to have turkey, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, pie, and a roll," Simmons said.

Feeding those who may not have a Thanksgiving meal otherwise.

“It’s a surreal feeling I mean its really hard to explain but it feels amazing just to see your actions are positively directly affecting you know somebody else in your community,” said Simmons.

After shredding the turkeys tonight volunteers will come back bright and early again tomorrow to prepare the rest of the meal and will then go out and deliver them.

“You know the holiday are hard for people that are going through a rough patch and we’re hoping that this is that light at the end of the tunnel, it may not solve their problems but hopefully it gives them some hope that things are going to come around,” said Simmons.

They are still in need of store bought pies, so if you would like to donate a pie or help volunteer on Thanksgiving morning you can contact them here https://www.facebook.com/OperationTurkeyLubbock/ or http://www.operationturkey.com/locations/lubbock/.

