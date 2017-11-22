Man hit by vehicle in West Lubbock

A man is in the hospital Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in West Lubbock, near the intersection of 34th & Alcove.

The accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Lanes are blocked off at the intersection. 34th Street is closed in both directions as of 9:45 p.m.

The man was taken to UMC by ambulance.

We'll continue to update this story as more details are released.

