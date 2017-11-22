Thanksgiving weather outlook, looks great - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Thanksgiving weather outlook, looks great

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

It is going to be a warm Thanksgiving day on the South Plains. Under sunny skies with a light northwest wind, afternoon temps will range from near 70s in the northwest region to mid 70s in the southern South Plains.

It will be another warm and windy Friday afternoon as highs climb to the upper 70s and possibly up to the record high of 82 degrees in Lubbock. More sunshine and those dry southwest winds will push the temps well above normal. There will also be an elevated fire danger for the area on Friday afternoon.

By Saturday, gusty northerly winds will bring the afternoon highs back closer to normal as they fall to the mid 60s over the South Plains. It will remain sunny and dry for the weekend as Sunday's temp returns to the 70s.

If you're traveling, weather across the state will be very nice for the weekend.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Pro-Roy Moore group fundraises off Trump's near endorsement

    Pro-Roy Moore group fundraises off Trump's near endorsement

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 3:12 AM EST2017-11-22 08:12:08 GMT
    Thursday, November 23 2017 10:54 AM EST2017-11-23 15:54:16 GMT

    Trump, who won election despite facing more than a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct himself, is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.

    Trump, who won election despite facing more than a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct himself, is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.

  • Report: Barton said he'd go to Capitol Police over photo

    Report: Barton said he'd go to Capitol Police over photo

    Thursday, November 23 2017 1:12 AM EST2017-11-23 06:12:14 GMT
    Thursday, November 23 2017 10:54 AM EST2017-11-23 15:54:02 GMT

    A published report says U.S. Rep. Joe Barton of Texas told a woman to whom he had sent sexually explicit photos, videos and messages that he would report her to U.S. Capitol Police for exposing his behavior.

    A published report says U.S. Rep. Joe Barton of Texas told a woman to whom he had sent sexually explicit photos, videos and messages that he would report her to U.S. Capitol Police for exposing his behavior.

  • Macy's parade begins with balloons, bands and security

    Macy's parade begins with balloons, bands and security

    Thursday, November 23 2017 12:32 AM EST2017-11-23 05:32:23 GMT
    Thursday, November 23 2017 10:53 AM EST2017-11-23 15:53:08 GMT

    The parade will feature heavy security, including officers with assault weapons and portable radiation detectors, sharpshooters on rooftops and sand-filled city sanitation trucks poised as barriers to traffic.

    The parade will feature heavy security, including officers with assault weapons and portable radiation detectors, sharpshooters on rooftops and sand-filled city sanitation trucks poised as barriers to traffic.

    •   
Powered by Frankly