Thanksgiving weather outlook, looks great

It is going to be a warm Thanksgiving day on the South Plains. Under sunny skies with a light northwest wind, afternoon temps will range from near 70s in the northwest region to mid 70s in the southern South Plains.

It will be another warm and windy Friday afternoon as highs climb to the upper 70s and possibly up to the record high of 82 degrees in Lubbock. More sunshine and those dry southwest winds will push the temps well above normal. There will also be an elevated fire danger for the area on Friday afternoon.

By Saturday, gusty northerly winds will bring the afternoon highs back closer to normal as they fall to the mid 60s over the South Plains. It will remain sunny and dry for the weekend as Sunday's temp returns to the 70s.

If you're traveling, weather across the state will be very nice for the weekend.

