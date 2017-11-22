Fighting germs with your elbow

New research casts doubt on the true effectiveness of a common type of surgery used to ease shoulder pain.
The U.S. opioid epidemic seems to be taking its biggest toll on the baby boomer and millennial generations, a new study suggests.
Big Sugar seems to have copied the Big Tobacco playbook, a new report contends.
People with the skin disease psoriasis are at increased risk for type 2 diabetes, and the more severe the psoriasis, the greater their risk, a new study finds.
Eating disorders are common in the United States. But they're hard to identify and tough to fix.
Though foodborne illness can put a quick end to Thanksgiving festivities, that need not be the case, food safety experts say.
Babies apparently have a better understanding of adults' language than you might think.
