Fire at Mr. Tom's Salon and Day Spa

A fire broke out at Mr. Tom's Salon and Day Spa on 50th Street around 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

Lubbock Fire Rescue, EMS, Lubbock Police, and LP&L were called in.

Crews could be seen battling the fire from the roof in the rear of the building.

It is unknown what caused the fire, or if anyone was in the building at the time.

An investigation is underway.

We'll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.