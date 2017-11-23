Lubbock Salvation Army feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving

"The spirit of giving that I've seen, I'm so blessed to see how they want to help and they want to their best," said Salvation Army Corp Officer, Nathanael Doria.

Hundreds filled the Salvation Army tent for a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

With over 70 volunteers, the Salvation Army was able to feed more than 700 people in need and give them somewhere to go for company and fellowship on Thanksgiving.

"I've heard very positive feedback from people saying how happy and blessed they are," Doria said.

With 1,000 meals donated by United, people were leaving the tent with a full stomach.

“People are asking for seconds and we are so happy to say yes because somebody was thinking other people need and we want to give," Doria said.

The Salvation Army also handed out meals to 250 Meals on Wheels recipients.

Those who received a hot, Thanksgiving meal were extremely thankful.

"I’m just thankful that God let me wake up on this side of the grass. Thankful for the Salvation Army giving me another chance."

