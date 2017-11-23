Dogs responsible for SW Lubbock attack surrendered to Animal Ser - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Dogs responsible for SW Lubbock attack surrendered to Animal Services

Dog killed in attack (Source: KCBD) Dog killed in attack (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A woman in Southwest Lubbock says the dogs who attacked her and killed her dog have been found.

Geraldine Sprys tells us the owners of the two dogs saw our story in which Geraldine was recounting the terrifying moments of  that attack and warning her neighbors about the dogs.

The owners have surrendered their dogs to Lubbock Animal Services for quarantine.

Sprys was bitten by those dogs and says this will allow her to receive treatment, after testing to see if the dogs have rabies.

