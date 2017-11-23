2 vehicles involved in rollover near 98th & MLK

At least two people have been taken to the hospital after a rollover that happened around 4:15 p.m. near 98th and MLK.

At least two vehicles were involved, with an SUV rolling and coming to a stop on its top.

Another vehicle also appears to have rolled.

At least one person from each vehicle taken from the scene by ambulance.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.

