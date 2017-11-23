2 vehicles involved in rollover near 98th & MLK - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

2 vehicles involved in rollover near 98th & MLK

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

At least two people have been taken to the hospital after a rollover that happened around 4:15 p.m. near 98th and MLK.

At least two vehicles were involved, with an SUV rolling and coming to a stop on its top.

Another vehicle also appears to have rolled.

At least one person from each vehicle taken from the scene by ambulance.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Barton to go mum over disclosed photo, citing probe

    Barton to go mum over disclosed photo, citing probe

    Thursday, November 23 2017 1:12 AM EST2017-11-23 06:12:14 GMT
    Thursday, November 23 2017 8:14 PM EST2017-11-24 01:14:39 GMT

    A published report says U.S. Rep. Joe Barton of Texas told a woman to whom he had sent sexually explicit photos, videos and messages that he would report her to U.S. Capitol Police for exposing his behavior.

    A published report says U.S. Rep. Joe Barton of Texas told a woman to whom he had sent sexually explicit photos, videos and messages that he would report her to U.S. Capitol Police for exposing his behavior.

  • Macy's Thanksgiving parade revels on amid tight security

    Macy's Thanksgiving parade revels on amid tight security

    Thursday, November 23 2017 12:32 AM EST2017-11-23 05:32:23 GMT
    Thursday, November 23 2017 8:23 PM EST2017-11-24 01:23:03 GMT

    The parade will feature heavy security, including officers with assault weapons and portable radiation detectors, sharpshooters on rooftops and sand-filled city sanitation trucks poised as barriers to traffic.

    The parade will feature heavy security, including officers with assault weapons and portable radiation detectors, sharpshooters on rooftops and sand-filled city sanitation trucks poised as barriers to traffic.

  • AP source: Flynn lawyers make a break with Trump team

    AP source: Flynn lawyers make a break with Trump team

    Thursday, November 23 2017 7:22 PM EST2017-11-24 00:22:42 GMT
    Thursday, November 23 2017 8:14 PM EST2017-11-24 01:14:32 GMT

    AP source: Flynn lawyers have stopped discussing Russia probe with Trump team.

    AP source: Flynn lawyers have stopped discussing Russia probe with Trump team.

    •   
Powered by Frankly