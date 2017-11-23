2 vehicles involved in rollover near 98th & MLK

A published report says U.S. Rep. Joe Barton of Texas told a woman to whom he had sent sexually explicit photos, videos and messages that he would report her to U.S. Capitol Police for exposing his behavior.
The parade will feature heavy security, including officers with assault weapons and portable radiation detectors, sharpshooters on rooftops and sand-filled city sanitation trucks poised as barriers to traffic.
AP source: Flynn lawyers have stopped discussing Russia probe with Trump team.
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.
Security for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature trucks filled with sand, concrete barriers and scores of police officers.
