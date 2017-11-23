Lubbock police release photos of 7-Eleven robbery suspects

Lubbock police are searching for two men, armed with shotguns, who robbed a 7-Eleven store at 2608 Ave. Q on Thursday night.

The robbery happened around 9:15 p.m. when the two men went into the store wearing masks.

One of the suspects was approximately 6-foot wearing tan pants, a tan jacket with a white shirt wrapped around his face. The other stands between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 foot 10 inches and was wearing a yellow shirt and a blue bandana over his face.

Both suspects were given an undisclosed amount of money from the register before running from the scene.

Those with any information about this robbery, are asked to contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

