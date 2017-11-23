Lubbock police searching for 7-Eleven robbery suspects - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock police searching for 7-Eleven robbery suspects

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police are searching for two men, armed with shotguns, who robbed a 7-Eleven store at 2608 Ave. Q on Thursday night.

The robbery happened around 9 p.m. Both men were wearing masks.

If you have any information about this robbery, police ask that you contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

