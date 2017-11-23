Cabela's offering gift cards, treats, games and prizes for Black Friday shoppers

Black Friday is traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year, kicking off the holiday season.

Shoppers wait in long lines for doors to open, but one store here on the South Plains is doing with they can to keep shoppers entertained while they wait.

"All hands are on deck for this day. Everybody is going to be here to help everybody. We have a perfect system to get everyone in the door, get what they need, and get out as quickly as possible," said Cabela's Marketing Manager Richard Rodriguez.

With a warmer Thanksgiving here on the South Plains, Cabela's expects even more shoppers to come out this year.

"In the past when it's been really really cold, we've had easily 600 people in line, so especially with these milder temperatures, I expect it to be a really packed parking lot," Rodriguez said.

Cabela's says the best part of Black Friday is the preparation and fun before the doors open.

"I'll have s'mores going, we will be giving away prizes with trivia, we're going to be having games, we're going to be showing things on a giant screen, just keeping everybody entertained and spirits good while they're standing outside, waiting for the doors to open that morning," Rodriguez said.

It's a special Black Friday experience that not all retailers have.

"There's very few retailers that do what we do here, that entertain the people that are waiting in line. It's just a fun experience, especially when you come to Cabela's. The prizes are great, of course, but the experience of having fun in line and then getting in the door - it's always a good time and people love it," Rodriguez said.

Cabela's is giving away 600 gift cards with different prizes when the doors open, so they expect the crowd to pick up closer to 5 a.m. But here on Thursday night, shoppers are grabbing cups of hot chocolate and enjoying a movie.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.