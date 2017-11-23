Cabela's offering gift cards, treats, games and prizes for Black Friday shoppers

Prosecutors had called Oscar Pistorius' original six-year sentence "shockingly" lenient.
A published report says U.S. Rep. Joe Barton of Texas told a woman to whom he had sent sexually explicit photos, videos and messages that he would report her to U.S. Capitol Police for exposing his behavior.
AP source: Flynn lawyers have stopped discussing Russia probe with Trump team.
Trump, who won election despite facing more than a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct himself, is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.
