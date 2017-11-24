One arrested after evading police in vehicle, on foot

31-year-old Guadalupe Vargas has been booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center after running from police while they were investigating numerous vehicle burglaries near northwest Lubbock.

At the moment it is unclear Vargas was the person who committed the six burglaries in that area, according to a Lubbock Police Department news release.

It was at around 8:20 a.m. an officer was speaking to a victim of an attempted burglary near the 200th block of Grover Avenue. The officer was told that earlier in the day a Jeep was driving by the area slowly and appeared suspicious.

Later, the officer saw a Jeep driving by and attempted to stop it. The driver, Vargas, did not stop and drove away from the officer. A pursuit then started near 4th Street until Vargas left the roadway at 1st Place and Chicago Avenue, hitting a tree.

He then got out of the vehicle and attempted to run on foot, and after short chase was then taken into custody and transported to University Medical Center for minor injuries.

Because of Lubbock police policy, accident investigators are on the scene investigating because of the suspect's vehicle crash and the suspect sustaining minor injuries.

Lubbock Police have also released a list of the burglaries that occurred near the area, that list goes as follows

406 Iola Ave.

507 N. Granbury Ave.

5215 Harvard St.

212 Genoa Ave.

2822 2nd Place

Ashton Pointe Apartments

