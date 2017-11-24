Frullo, Perry, Burrows to host town hall Tuesday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Frullo, Perry, Burrows to host town hall Tuesday

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Charles Perry, John Frullo and Dustin Burrows (Source: KCBD) Charles Perry, John Frullo and Dustin Burrows (Source: KCBD)
WOLFFORTH, TX (KCBD) -

Three Texas legislators will host a town hall meeting from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the Frenship ISD 9th Grade Center at 407 N. Dowden Rd.

State Sen. Charles Perry, Rep. John Frullo and Dustin Burrows will all be in attendance for this town hall meeting. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly