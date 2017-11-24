Frullo, Perry, Burrows to host town hall Tuesday

Egyptian security officials say militants have attacked a mosque in volatile Sinai Peninsula, leaving dozens of casualties.
Egyptian security officials say militants have attacked a mosque in volatile Sinai Peninsula, leaving dozens of casualties.
In recent years, Black Friday has morphed from a single day into a whole season of deals, so shoppers may feel less need to be out.
In recent years, Black Friday has morphed from a single day into a whole season of deals, so shoppers may feel less need to be out.
British police say they are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London's busiest.
British police say they are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London's busiest.
The parade will feature heavy security, including officers with assault weapons and portable radiation detectors, sharpshooters on rooftops and sand-filled city sanitation trucks poised as barriers to traffic.
The parade will feature heavy security, including officers with assault weapons and portable radiation detectors, sharpshooters on rooftops and sand-filled city sanitation trucks poised as barriers to traffic.
Funeral services have been set for trooper Allewhoom was shot and killed Thursday evening while conducting a traffic stop on I-45 near Fairfield.
Funeral services have been set for trooper Allewhoom was shot and killed Thursday evening while conducting a traffic stop on I-45 near Fairfield.