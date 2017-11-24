Plainview to add gingerbread house contest to Christmas events

AP source: Flynn's lawyers tell Trump's legal team they are no longer communicating with them about Mueller's investigation, a possible sign of cooperation with the government.
His statement didn't admit to groping or other inappropriate touching but acknowledged that some women felt that he had done something offensive during their encounters.
Egyptian security officials say militants have attacked a mosque in volatile Sinai Peninsula, leaving dozens of casualties.
British police say they are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London's busiest.
In recent years, Black Friday has morphed from a single day into a whole season of deals, so shoppers may feel less need to be out.
