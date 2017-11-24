Plainview to add gingerbread house contest to Christmas events

For the second consecutive year the town of Plainview will host it's 12 Days of Christmas celebration. The festivities will begin on Dec. 1 and go until Dec. 22.

With most of the same events from the previous year, there will also be added a gingerbread house contest to downtown Plainview, according to a city news release. The city will partner with Plainvew ISD's 4th grade class for this competition.

Each class will make a gingerbread house to be displayed in different businesses in the area. Voters will be able to visit the 14 stores and vote for first, second and third place. First prize will receive $500, second place $300 and third place $100.

The gingerbread houses will be on display from Nov. 21 to Dec. 14, and ballots are available at all locations.

A complete list of events has been provided by the city and goes as follows:

Dec. 1 -- 5:30 p.m. – Wine Walk & Tree Lighting Kickoff @ Millennium Park

Dec. 3 --3 p.m. – Plainview Civic Music Association Christmas Collage @ Fair Theater (tickets are $10/adults, $5/students)

Dec. 6 -- 10 a.m. – Christmas Story Hour @ Unger Memorial Library

Dec. 7 -- 5 p.m. – Literacy Council Pre-Parade Celebration @ Fair Theater, 6:30 p.m. – Chamber Christmas Parade

Dec. 8 --7 p.m. PCA’s “Spam-A-Lot” @ Fair Theatre (tickets available at the door)

Dec. 9 -- 7 p.m. PCA’s “Spam-A-Lot” @ Fair Theatre (tickets available at the door)

Dec. 12 -- All Day – Wells Fargo Open House

Dec. 13 -- All Day – Centennial Bank Open House

Dec. 14 -- 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Downtown Shopping Night

Dec. 15 -- 5 p.m. – Gingerbread Competition Reception @ Fair Theater

Dec. 19 -- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Soup, Santa & Sopapillas @ Millennium Park

Dec. 21 -- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Gift Wrapping @ Fair Theater, All Day – Downtown Shopping Day

Dec. 22 --Christmas Movies/Fair Theatre ($2/Adults, $1/Kids per movie) 2:00 p.m. A Christmas Story (PG) 4:00 p.m. The Grinch (PG) 5:15 p.m. Elf (PG)



More information can be found out about the events by contacting Tori Huddleston at thuddleston@plainviewtx.org or calling at 806-293-4000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.