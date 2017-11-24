Ways to watch the Texas Tech vs. Texas game

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. for the Red Raiders to go against the Texas Longhorns in the Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin.
For those who could not make it into their Thanksgiving schedule to take the trip down to Austin still have some other options in terms of watching the game.
On television the game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Suddenlink 10, DirecTv 34, Dish 34, Xfinity 9 and AT&T 1034.
To listen fans can tune into 97.3 FM, Sirius XM 84 and, or the TuneIn app.
