Texas Tech shocks Texas to become Bowl Eligible

Kliff Kingsbury's Red Raiders are supposed to take on the Texas Longhorn Friday at 7 p.m.

Needing a win to get bowl eligible, Nic Shimonek threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Batson with 1:47 left lifted the Red Raiders to a thrilling 27-23 win over the Texas Longhorns.

Justus Parker had a huge interception with 2 minutes to play, giving the Red Raiders the ball at the UT 14, leading to the Batson touchdown.

For the first time ever, the Red Raiders have won back to back games in Austin.

The win allows Texas Tech to be bowl eligible at 6-6.

It also gives Kliff Kingsbury just his 2nd win when trailing at the half as he’s now 2-27. This one was a double digit deficit in the 2nd half.

McLane Carter got the start at quarterback for the Red Raiders going 16 of 37 for 237 yards. He threw 2 interceptions. Carter did run for a 1 yard touchdown to tie the game at 7.

Nic Shimonek entered the game in the 4th and threw a touchdown pass to T.J. Vasher to cut the Longhorns lead to 23-20 and then the Game winner to Batson.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.