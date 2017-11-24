6 schools remain in the Battle of the Bands

Battle of the Bands, Friday, Nov. 24 (Source: KCBD graphic)

We started with 40 area high school bands and 6 remain in the Battle of the Bands.

Two schools moved into the final through your votes at kcbd.com

Tahoka knocked off Spur with 58% of the vote

Levelland eliminated Olton with 75% of the vote

Up for the vote this week at kcbd.com:

Floydada vs. New Deal

Whiteface vs. Lubbock Cooper

1 vote per minute per email is allowed at kcbd.com. Voting is open until next Thursday at 3.

I’ll have the results Thursday at 6 and then open up 2 weeks of finals voting as we go from 4 to 1.

Who will win the $3000 Grand Prize?

Vote at www.kcbd.com.

