End Zone playoff scores: 11/24 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Here is Pete with all of your Friday night football playoff scores: 

Levelland        
Argyle         

Clarendon  26    
Bovina 20    

Shallowater        
Brock         

Borden County 52    
Buena Vista 0    

Godley 20    
Bushland 58    

Eastland 14    
Canadian 56    

EP Del Valle 42    
Coronado 52    

Monterey EP 
Andress         

Lubbock Cooper 34    
EP Parkland 45    

Petersburg    
Follett   

Seagraves        
Gruver         

Sands 60    
Jayton 12    

Muleshoe  27    
Merkel 28    

New Deal 21    
Post 32      

Iowa Park 27    
Seminole 29   

Commanche 52    
Slaton 14    

Sundown 14    
Stamford 21    

Whitharral        
Valley         

Sweetwater        
Vernon         

Farwell 0    
Wellington  34    

Estacado        
WF Hirschi
 

