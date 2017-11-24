End Zone playoff scores: 11/24

Here is Pete with all of your Friday night football playoff scores:
Levelland
Argyle
Clarendon 26
Bovina 20
Shallowater
Brock
Borden County 52
Buena Vista 0
Godley 20
Bushland 58
Eastland 14
Canadian 56
EP Del Valle 42
Coronado 52
Monterey EP
Andress
Lubbock Cooper 34
EP Parkland 45
Petersburg
Follett
Seagraves
Gruver
Sands 60
Jayton 12
Muleshoe 27
Merkel 28
New Deal 21
Post 32
Iowa Park 27
Seminole 29
Commanche 52
Slaton 14
Sundown 14
Stamford 21
Whitharral
Valley
Sweetwater
Vernon
Farwell 0
Wellington 34
Estacado
WF Hirschi
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.