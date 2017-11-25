Kliff Kingsbury to return in 2018

Tech Coach Kliff Kingsbury gives the Guns Up after a win against Texas on Nov. 24 (Source: KCBD)

After the Red Raiders rallied to beat Texas in Austin for the second straight time and get bowl eligible, Texas Tech Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt said Kliff Kingsbury will return in 2018 to coach the Red Raiders.

“Kliff has led this program the right way. We are not where we want to be. We are not far off, but we aren’t there,” Hocutt said.

Hocutt says he and Kingsbury will meet in the coming weeks to discuss how to continue to improve the pigskin program.

“At the right time we will have a chance to get together and talk about the future and what we need to continue to invest in to get that incremental advantage to get to where we expect to be. It’s not 6-6,” Hocutt said.

Kingsbury moves to 30-32 in his 5th season. The Red Raiders will await to see what Bowl game they will go to.

It’s expected to be the Heart of Dallas bowl in the Cotton Bowl Dec. 26 at 12:30 p.m.

