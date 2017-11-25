Three females arrested after high speed chase, drivers get away

A high speed chase through Lubbock ended with three females behind bars, but the driver and front seat passenger are still on the run.

Lubbock police say they originally responded to a call along MLK around 1:45 A.M. Saturday morning when a red pickup truck fled the scene.

Police then say a chase ensued, but around 43rd and Avenue S, three females jumped out of the moving pickup truck, one of which is a Juvenile.

All three were taken into custody.

The chase then continued, but officers say around 38th and Avenue Q, they lost sight of the truck.

Police believe two males were in the truck that escaped, adding that they believe the truck is an older model, red Ford pickup truck that is 'slightly beat up'.

Lubbock police adding that, as of Saturday morning, the three females are refusing to give any information.

If you know anything, you're asked to call the Crimeline at 741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.