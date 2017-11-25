Mail truck involved in crash near 19th, Quaker

A wrecker hauls off a mail truck after a crash near 19th Street and Quaker Avenue. (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)

Eastbound lanes of 19th Street and Quaker Avenue were closed for a short while Saturday morning after a one-vehicle crash involving a mail truck.

There is no word on injuries, if any, as of yet. As of now there was also a street cleaner on the road cleaning up the debris.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story if any more details become available.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.